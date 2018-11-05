Nyirenda’s job at Baroka on the line, CEO confirms

Bakgaga are currently second from bottom with seven points after 11 games and as reported by Phakaaathi earlier, the club management is not happy with the current situation and has given Nyirenda an ultimatum to either improve it or face the axe.

Now Mammila has confirmed that Nyirenda will be fired “if he is not bringing results”.

“When you look at the log it’s not only us who are on 7 points, I think there are other two teams that are on 7 and 8 points. But surely if the results are not coming we have to act. That’s football and that’s business, if the results are not coming then why are you holding on to him if he is not bringing results?” Mmamila was quoted as saying by LimSportZone.

Nyirenda is currently on companionate leave to bury his mother.

His assistant Thoka Matsemela was in charge this past weekend as they beat Mamelodi Sundowns 2-0 in the Telkom Knockout on Saturday.

Matsemela has hinted that he is ready to take over if Baroka fire Nyirenda and he certainly raised his hand this past weekend with the convincing victory over Sundowns.

