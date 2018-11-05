It was a damn good goal – Mphahlele

Kaizer Chiefs defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele has described his goal against SuperSport United in the Telkom Knockout as a wonderful goal.

The Amakhosi defender scored a cracker of a goal against Matsatsantsa on Sunday.

It proved to be the winning goal as Chiefs went on to win the match 1-0 to reach to the semifinals of the competition.

“I wanted to take a touch but I saw that the ball was coming nicely to me, I just had to lean on the ball and just strike it,” said the Chiefs full-back to SuperSport after the game.

“It was a wonderful goal. After missing a penalty we had to come back quicker. I’m happy. I don’t usually score these kind of goals. It was a damn good goal. I’m happy that we won. That’s the most important thing.”

