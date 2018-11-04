Mphahlele fires Chiefs into TKO semis

Kaizer Chiefs remain on track for their first silverware in four seasons after seeing off SuperSport United 1-0 in a Telkom Knockout quarterfinal match at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

In what was a close-fought encounter, a stunning first half goal by defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele, his third of the season in league and cup, was enough for Chiefs to book their spot in the semis alongside Orlando Pirates, Bidvest Wits and Baroka FC.

AmaKhosi enjoyed the better of the first half exchanges, although the Soweto side, for whom this was a home tie, were seemingly lucky not to have gone down to 10 men with only seven minutes played when goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune handled the ball outside his box while preventing Aubrey Modiba lobbing the ball over his head and going in on goal.

A red card would have been no surprise, but instead referee Daniel Bennett flashed yellow.

The Glamour Boys were close to taking the lead in the 16th minute when Willard Katsande struck the post with a snap shot, while SuperSport were to have a couple of sniffs at goal, but never really looked likely to score as Modiba fired over the bar on 25 minutes before Teboho Mokoena missed the target seven minutes later.

Chiefs were awarded a penalty in the 38ht minute when Mphahlele controlled a raking cross-field ball from George Maluleka on his chest before being felled by a clumsy challenge from Richard Boateng just inside the area.

Katsande stepped up to take the spot kick, but the scoreline remain unchanged after the Zimbabwean thumped the ball into the crossbar.

However, with SuperSport unable to adequately clear their box after the penalty, a weak clearance saw the ball landing in the proximity of Mphahlele, who from a tight angle out on the right flank, blazed a scorching drive with the outside of his boot which beat Ronwen Williams at the near post and ended in the top corner of the net.

Matsatsantsa started the second half with purpose and Chiefs found themselves increasingly on the back foot, although apart from a James Keene shot, easily saved by Khune, there was no threat to the Amakhosi goal.

SuperSport continued to push and probe for openings but their next real chance only came in the 71st minute, when after a swift break, Modiba shot wide from a difficult angle.

The Soweto giants did well to take the sting out of SuperSport’s attempted fight-back as they began to gain more control and enjoy more ball possession as the contest moved into the final 10 minutes, their case helped by a succession of substitutes made by coach Giovanni Solinas which served to slow things down further.

Indeed there were no further chances for the Pretoria team as Chiefs made it through five added minutes in comfort to march on into the semifinals.

