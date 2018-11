This follows a draw conducted live at Moses Mabhida stadium, after Chiefs beat SuperSport United to reach the semis.

In the other semifinal, Baroka FC will host the defending champions Bidvest Wits.

The semifinals are set to be played on the weekend of November 24-25.

