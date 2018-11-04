Blow by blow: Kaizer Chiefs vs SuperSport United

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

Kaizer Chiefs will be determined to get back on to the winning trail when they take on Supersport United in a Telkom Knockout quarterfinal match at the Moses Mabidha Stadium in Durban on Sunday.

Chiefs have to look back to the 2014 MTN 8 final for the last time that they were able to lift major silverware and last weekend’s 2-1 reverse to Orlando Pirates in the Soweto Derby league fixture will not have helped matters in terms of confidence.

After from a 4-2 win on penalties over Black Leopards in the previous round of the cup, Chiefs have lost 2 and drawn 1 of their last 3 league outings.

The fact that the Amakhosi have not beaten Supersport in their last 8 clashes will not help either, but there is good news in that the Tshwane-based club’s striker Bradley Grobler will not be a part of the action due to injury.

Grobler has a habit of scoring against Chiefs and Pirates having found the net nine times against the Soweto glamour clubs.

Supersport pipped Polokwane City 2-1 in the previous round and haven’t been their fluent self this season. This is already an improvement on their 2017 run in their cup where they were beaten on penalties by eventual finalists Bloemfontein Celtic in the first round.

