We need to support Jali – Mosimane

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has described Andile Jali as a strong player following his performance against Baroka FC in the Telkom Knockout on Saturday.

Although Downs were sent packing by Bagaga after the Polokwane-based side thumped Masandawana 2-0, Mosimane looked on the brighter side and was pleased with Jali’s display, despite the his troubles with the law.

The midfielder was arrested and appeared in court for alleged domestic violence.

“Andile is a good football player and we are happy with him. Our job is to make sure that he plays more and better,” said Mosimane.

“He is in a good space and good environment at Sundowns, we will make sure that we support him to play football. He is here to play football. If he needs external support, we will do that, it is our job. He is not the first one who we support, we have supported a lot,” Mosimane added.

The Sundowns mentor went on to say it is not only at his club where players getting involved in off the field scandals, insisting that it extends to the whole of the Premier Soccer League.

“Not only at Sundowns, if you look at the PSL every club has a player who needs help, so we are there,” said Mosimane.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.