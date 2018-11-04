Micho’s plan worked – Lorch

Thembinkosi Lorch says sticking to the coach’s instructions helped Orlando Pirates saunter into the semi-finals of the Telkom Knockout after beating AmaZulu 3-1 after extra-time at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

Lorch was instrumental in the win, scoring two goals for the Buccaneers, while Xola Mlambo also put his name on the scoresheet for Pirates.

“It was a good game, we knew that it was not going to be easy coming down to Durban to play AmaZulu because they are stubborn in their home ground,” said Lorch, who was named Man-of-the-Match after the game.

“But we stocked to the coaches plan, he told us to keep the ball and keep playing. We k we that they were going to play on a high-line, so the coach told us to dodge off-sides and I think it worked for us.”

