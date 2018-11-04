Injury-hit SuperSport ‘can beat Chiefs’

Kaitano Tembo refuses to refer to past encounters between his SuperSport United side and Kaizer Chiefs, ahead of their Telkom Knockout quarterfinal clash away to the Glamour Boys on Sunday at the FNB Stadium.

Matsatsantsa have beaten Chiefs already this season in the semifinals of the MTN8.

“It is a new game, we don’t have to really rely on past results, what is important is to prepare well for Chiefs, this is a cup game and they are always unpredictable. Our focus is to go out there and treat it like just another game and not focus on the past,” Tembo told Phakaaathi.

“The game has to finish on Sunday and there is the possibility of penalties. Game management comes into play and we will try to get a good start and get an early goal and that will give the team a bit of confidence,” Tembo added.

Last month United did not get a single win in all four games, although they did advance to the quarterfinals via penalties after a 1-1 draw with Polokwane City. Does this bother Tembo?

“It does bother me but if you look at the last few games, we played Polokwane City, drew 1-1 and we dominated. We created a lot of opportunities and scored first, but gave it away right at the death. Against Baroka we drew 0-0 and it was the same situation where we created opportunities and drew,” he explained.

“My biggest worry is that we are not taking our chances. The overall performances are not bad and we have to try and defend whatever lead we get,” Tembo added, before he went on to lament Matsatsantsa’s injury woes.

“We know we are missing some key players through injury like Dean Furman, Thabo Mnyamane, Bradley Grobler, Fagrie Lakay and Evans Rusike.

“We are a little bit thin but we have confidence in the players we have,” said the United coach, who is confident that new players like Kamohelo Mahlatse and Ghampani Lungu will do well and help United edge Giovanni Solinas’ Amakhosi.

