Pirates see off AmaZulu in extra-time

Pirates had taken a first half lead through Thembinkosi Lorch, which was short-lived after Bongi Ntuli equalised a couple of minutes later, before extra-time goals from Xola Mlambo and Lorch won the game for the Sea Robbers.

Apart from a Marc van Heerden free kick on 10 minutes which cleared the bar, the opening stages of the game saw neither side able to create any goal scoring chances.

The first clear opportunity came on 25 minutes and fell to Lorch, who was picked out at the back post by a wonderful cross from Mlambo, but from close range he fired straight at Usuthu keeper Siyabonga Mbatha.

The deadlock was to be broken in the 37th minute when Lorch combined superbly with Vincent Pule in the middle of the park, before the former beat Mbatha to the through-ball on the edge of the area and poked it past the advancing goalkeeper.

However, the Buccaneers’ lead was to last less than three minutes as AmaZulu hit back through Ntuli, who steered in a close range header after Phumlani Gumede had headed a deep van Heerden corner back across the goalmouth.

The opening minutes of the second half were action-packed with chances at both ends, as Sibusiso Mabiliso and Tade both dragged shots wide for the KZN team, before Pule’s shot was tipped around the post by Mbatha and then Justin Shonga headed wide on the hour mark.

Some good interplay on 64 minutes by the hosts created an opening for Samuel Darpoh, but he fired straight at Pirates stopper Siyanbonga Mpontshane.

Chances on goal were at a premium after that, with the next opportunity arriving in the 88th minute when Lorch picked out Shonga at the back post, but with the goal at his mercy six yards out, the Zambian took an extra touch and the opportunity went a-begging.

To extra-time it went and just two minutes in, Mlambo, an unsung hero in Bucs’ resurgence this season, chose a perfect time to register his first goal for the Soweto giants with a measured low shot from the edge of the area through a defender’s legs and into the far corner of the net.

The victory was sealed in style a minute into the second period of extra time when Thabo Qalinge played in Lorch, who finished with a composed effort with the outside of his foot from 12-yards out.

The pair were to combine again seven minutes before full time when Qalinge put Lorch clear through on goal, but having placed the ball past the on-rushing Mbatha, Lorch was denied a hat-trick after the ball rolled into the upright.

A fourth goal would perhaps have been harsh on AmaZulu, who had made a good game of it, and as it was, Milutin Sredojevic’s side extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to nine matches. Usuthu’s night, meanwhile, worsened when Darpoh was sent off in the dying moments for a foul followed up by dissent towards the referee.

