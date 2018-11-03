 
Telkom Knockout News 3.11.2018 05:00 pm

Blow by blow: AmaZulu vs Orlando Pirates

Ntsikelelo Nyauza of Orlando Pirates puts in every effort to keep the ball away from Bonginkosi Ntuli of AmaZulu FC to prevent him from scoring during the Absa Premiership 2018/19 game between AmaZulu and Orlando Pirates at King Zwelithini Stadium, Durban on 6 October 2018 © Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

AmaZulu and Orlando Pirates are set to battle it out for a place in the semi-finals of the Telkom Knockout when they meet in Saturday’s quarter-final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

The hosts come into the contest in generally decent form with two draws, a win and two defeats in their last five matches across all competitions.

Cavin Johnson’s side lost their previous encounter in the Premiership 3-0 to Cape Town City so will need to bounce back with a much more convincing performance against the in-form Buccaneers.

Meanwhile, Pirates are unbeaten in their last eight matches in the league and cup and currently are riding high in second place in the Premiership behind leaders Bidvest Wits.

Nonetheless, coach Milutin Sredojevic wants his side to keep their feet on the ground and concentrate on winning one game at a time.

 

