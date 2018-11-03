Blow by blow: AmaZulu vs Orlando Pirates

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

The hosts come into the contest in generally decent form with two draws, a win and two defeats in their last five matches across all competitions.

Cavin Johnson’s side lost their previous encounter in the Premiership 3-0 to Cape Town City so will need to bounce back with a much more convincing performance against the in-form Buccaneers.

Meanwhile, Pirates are unbeaten in their last eight matches in the league and cup and currently are riding high in second place in the Premiership behind leaders Bidvest Wits.

Nonetheless, coach Milutin Sredojevic wants his side to keep their feet on the ground and concentrate on winning one game at a time.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.