Telkom Knockout News 3.11.2018 02:30 pm

Blow by blow: Baroka FC vs Mamelodi Sundowns

Thapelo Morena of Mamelodi Sundowns challenged by Talent Chawapiwa of Baroka FC (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns have targeted all the remaining trophies on offer this season and they face Baroka on Saturday looking to keep their Telkom Knockout bid alive.

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

Pitso Mosimane’s side came up short in the MTN after losing to eventual winners Cape Town City in the semi-finals, while they failed to make it past the CAF Champions League group stages.

Sundowns remain the only unbeaten team in the Premiership, but have won just three of their opening eight games to sit sixth in the table, six points adrift of Bidvest Wits at the summit.

The Brazilians are undefeated in their last six outings across all competitions since going down to the Citizens in the MTN on September 2. They beat Bloemfontein Celtic 1-0 in the opening round of the TKO.

Bakgaga, meanwhile, are battling for results under new coach Wedson Nyirenda. They are second from bottom in the league standings after recording just one win in 11 matches.

The Limpopo outfit kicked off their TKO campaign with a 2-0 victory over Golden Arrows, before suffering a 1-0 defeat to Celtic in the top flight last weekend.

Matsemela Thoka will stand in for Nyirenda in the technical area on Saturday as the Baroka coach has returned to his native Zambia due to a family bereavement.

Thoka was involved in a car accident on Thursday night, but escaped with only minor injuries and will take his place in the dugout against Sundowns.

 

