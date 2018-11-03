Sundowns issue injury update ahead of Baroka clash

The Ugandan goalkeeper has a shoulder strain which will keep him out of action.

Ali Meza is nursing a knee injury while Anele Ngcongca has an achilles strain. Thela Ngobeni has a shoulder strain while Rivaldo Coetzee has a hamstring and Cuthbert Malajila is recovering from his knee injury.

Sibusiso Vilakazi remains out of action due to his torn Achilles tendon. Anthony Laffor is part of the contingent that has knee injuries.

The Liberian forward sustained his injury on national duty against Congo.

“It is frustrating to be out because of an injury but that’s part of football,” Laffor told the club’ website.

“You need to be humble and keep your feet on the ground. That’s what I have been doing. The guys have been doing well and I have been very supportive of the team. When the team is doing well, I am happy”

“I just hope and pray that I get back into the groove soon because the national team also has a game against Zimbabwe coming soon. I’ll start wearing boots on Saturday.”

