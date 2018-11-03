Former Chippa coach Roger Sikhakhane has died

National first division club Royal Eagles took to Instagram to confirm that coach Roger Sikhakhane has died.

According to EWN, he has had several stints as Chippa United boss and he guided Thanda Royal Zulu to Absa Premiership qualification in the 2016/17 season.

The cause of the 42-year-old’s death is still unknown.

Many have taken to social media to express their shock and share their condolences.

https://twitter.com/i/moments/1058634046287343616

