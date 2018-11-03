 
PSL News 3.11.2018

Former Chippa coach Roger Sikhakhane has died

Citizen reporter
Late Royal Eagles and former Chippa United coach Roger Sikakhane | Image: Instagram /@royaleaglesfc

Sikhakhane’s cause of death is still unknown.

National first division club Royal Eagles took to Instagram to confirm that coach Roger Sikhakhane has died.

According to EWN, he has had several stints as Chippa United boss and he guided Thanda Royal Zulu to Absa Premiership qualification in the 2016/17 season.

The cause of the 42-year-old’s death is still unknown.

Many have taken to social media to express their shock and share their condolences.

