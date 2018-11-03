Coachless Spurs soldier on

This comes after Troughton resigned and took up a job as technical director at TS Sporting.

Troughton looked to have brought some changes to Siyavutha with a win and a draw in the two games he was in charge but he was officially announced as head of the Abantu Bemthetho technical team yesterday morning.

“Since our inception in 2016 we have never had the privilege of having anyone with experience in all the divisions we would like to play in hence the decision to have a person of Sammy’s calibre. He brings with him a wealth of football knowledge both as a coach and as a player,” read a statement from Sporting announcing Troughton’s capture.

Troughton’s hiring may somehow raise eyebrows as there have recently been reports suggesting that Mhlongo was unhappy with certain things at the club and could be relieved of his duties.

Other Fixtures

Saturday

Tshakhuma v Witbank Spurs, at Thohoyandou, 3pm

It is likely to be a rough afternoon for Siyavutha who will be without a coach against a team who are high on confidence and top of the standings.

University of Pretoria v Stellenbosch, at Tuks Stadium, 3.30pm

A top of the table clash that could be damaging to the loser. AmaTuks have been on a steady rise while Stellies have made it clear early on that they don’t want to miss out on a ticket to the Absa Premiership this time around.

TS Sporting v Cape Umoya United, at Kanyamazane Stadium, 3.30pm

Sporting will Cape Umoya United as they hope to keep their good run going. The NFD’ new boys have had a wonderful run, clocking up 15 points in nine games and they are among the teams in the early title chase. A win today could see them jump back to the top of the standings but that is based entirely on other results.

Ajax CT v Real Kings, at Cape Town Stadium, 3.30pm

The Urban Warriors need to start collecting full points at home if they are to make good on their promise to make a quick return to the elite league. They meet the Magic Boys just when they look like they have found their spark again and it is bound to be an entertaining game.

Uthongathi v Mbombela United, at Princess Magogo Stadium, 3.30pm

The Cane Cutters are just recovering from a recent slump in form and Tingwenyama have been doing well despite a few slip ups along the way.

Royal Eagles v Maccabi, at Chatsworth Stadium, 3.30pm

With a new coach reportedly taking over this week, Eagles are likely to give their best performance as players look to impress the new man in charge. But Maccabi have some experienced players who are likely to give the new coach a bitter debut.

Sunday

Richards Bay v TS Galaxy, at Umhlathuze Sports Complex, 3.30pm

Having finally eked out their first win under Dan Malesela, the Rockets will be looking to complement it with another win but they will find the Natal Rich Boys in mean mood as they have not been getting favourable results.

Jomo Cosmos v Ubuntu CT, at Vosloorus Stadium, 3.30pm

An easy three points for Ezenkosi? Well on paper that is likely but with Vladislav Heric now having had a full tw weeks to instill his influence at Ubuntu they are likely to be a better side than the “APM” (Automatic Points Machine) they have been since the start of the season.

