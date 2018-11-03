We can give Pirates a run for their money – Johnson

Bucs are on an eight-game unbeaten run following their morale-boosting 2-1 victory over neighbours Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto derby this past weekend.

“They are on a major high and they have just won the derby and they play some good football. Their players look so confident on the ball, but as I have said before, we always make sure our players display a good brand of football. Winning and losing is part of the game. If you take your chances during the game, prepare well tactically and players are up for the challenge technically, then you probably have a good chance,” Johnson told the media earlier this week.

“Preparations are going well. I know we can play good football, but at the end of the day is the 90 minutes you train for. Whatever happens happens, as long as my team play good football.”

Johnson, however, is eager to see his side do well, especially having lost 3-0 to Cape Town City in a league encounter last Saturday, the same side they knocked out of the TKO three days earlier.

“We went back and identified the problems we had against Cape Town City. You get that out of your hearts and heads because the result wasn’t good and neither was the performance. Football is about losing and winning, and for me, I don’t mind winning or losing because that is part of football. But you have to play the game and against Cape Town City we did not do what we did to them three days ago. So we have to put that behind us and think about the game against Orlando Pirates,” Johnson added.

“The conditions in Durban haven’t been good for training. The wind was blowing at 75 miles per hour or something like that. So it was a bit difficult to practice some good ideas, but still, the players looked good.”

