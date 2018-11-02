I don’t compete with Ngcongca – Morena

It is natural for players in the same position to compete with each other for starting berths, but Thapelo Morena says that is not the case between him and his Mamelodi Sundowns teammate Anele Ngcongca.

Ngcongca comes with a wealth of experience from his European career spanning over a decade, and Morena says he is learning from the 31-year-old.

“It is not a competition between me and Anele, I am learning from him,” Morena said.

“Anele is one of the people who will be with me during video analysis, at half-time or after the game. He always shows me what I should do better and what I should do in different situations.

“It is not a competition that I always have to beat him. I look at him as a brother who I learn from.”

While Morena and Ngcongca operate on the right flank, one Siyabonga Zulu plays on the opposite flank, but has only made one appearance since joining Downs in January as he faces stern competition from Lyle Lakay and Tebogo Langerman.

Morena says he and his teammates have been motivating the 25-year-old Zulu.

“We always talk to Zulu and I think he has been giving his best at training. It is just about timing and luck and he might get into the team.”

