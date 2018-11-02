Troughton leaves Spurs and joins TS Sporting

TS Sporting has announced the appointment of Sammy Troughton as their technical director.

Troughton joins Sporting from Witbank Spurs, who he had joined as a head coach just a few months ago.

He will be working with Sporting coach Benson Mhlongo.

“We are thrilled to have Sammy join with the ever-hardworking Benson Mhlongo who continues to show his true professionalism in all aspects,” read a statement from Spurs.

“We are of the view that both our head coach as well as our new technical director Mr Troughton and the technical team we have assembled so far will without a doubt motivate, challenge, and inspire our players.

“We are confident that the combination of the coaching skills and grit will translate to an exciting brand of football both to play and watch.

“He brings along with him an unquestionable coaching experience having trained Orlando Pirates, Mpumalanga Black Aces, University of Pretoria, and Vasco Da Gama, amongst others, and recently had a short appointment with Witbank Spurs.”

