Sundowns not thinking about Pirates game yet – Pitso

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane insists that his team are directing their focus to this Saturday’s Telkom Knockout quarterfinal tie away to Baroka FC and are not distracted by the looming Absa Premiership match against league rivals Orlando Pirates.

Masandawana will host the Buccaneers on November 10 at Loftus Versfeld, but first, they need to overcome Bakgaga in the league cup in Polokwane.

Mosimane told reporters: “It is a league game, yes there is bragging rights and hype around it, we can’t run away from that, it is a fact but we will talk about it when we get there.”

Mosimane says Baroka are a dangerous side and he can’t afford to play them with another eye focused on Pirates.

“We have to respect Baroka, they are a good team, they are unpredictable. They like the cup games, we know their history with the cup, they are giant killers and we always have to respect that,” said the former Bafana Bafana coach before he went on to praises his defence, which has kept two clean sheets in as many games.

“The defence is doing well, it has been a long time since I have seen my goalkeeper take the ball from the back of the net, I look at the positives,” said ‘Jingles’.

The rear guard may be doing well, but it is the strike force that Mosimane is concerned about as it has not been scoring as many goals as he would like.

“It is not easy, the players are new but we will get there, as long as we are winning that is what matters. The guys up front are still trying to find each other but we are moving up slowly.”

