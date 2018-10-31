Chiefs players should take criticism in a positive way – Katsande

Katsande added that the sometimes negative comments posted on social media directed at Chiefs players need to be met with a positive spirit.

Chiefs players came under heavy criticism from their fans on social media following their loss to Orlando Pirates last Saturday.

“Social media (users) are the bosses of the game‚” Katsande was quoted by TimesLive.

“They are the ones who made us who we are today. So you can’t answer them when they criticise you. You just take the criticism in a positive way. It will build your character. It’s also important to know that when you are at Kaizer Chiefs you are in a different platform whereby they need you to perform.

“You need to forget about yesterday and focus on the here and now.”

Meanwhile, Katsande has called on his Chiefs teammates to forget about the loss to Pirates focus on Sunday’s Telkom Knockout clash against SuperSport United.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.