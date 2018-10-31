City dismiss Mobara rumours

Mobara has been linked with City, as he continues to struggle for game time at Pirates.

“Well, there is no truth in those reports regarding Abbubabker Mobara,” Comitis told Goal.

“We have enough cover in Mobara’s position (central midfield). So, we are not looking to beef up that department,” added Comitis.

Mobara has also been linked with Mamelodi Sundowns, SuperSport United and Bidvest Wits.

