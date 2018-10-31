 
PSL News 31.10.2018 12:11 pm

City dismiss Mobara rumours

Phakaaathi Reporter
Abbubaker Mobara of Orlando Pirates (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Cape Town City boss John Comitis has ruled out the possibility of his side signing Orlando Pirates defender Abbubaker Mobara.

Mobara has been linked with City, as he continues to struggle for game time at Pirates.

“Well, there is no truth in those reports regarding Abbubabker Mobara,” Comitis told Goal.

“We have enough cover in Mobara’s position (central midfield). So, we are not looking to beef up that department,” added Comitis.

Mobara has also been linked with Mamelodi Sundowns, SuperSport United and Bidvest Wits.

