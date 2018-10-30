 
PSL News 30.10.2018 01:11 pm

Chiefs star excited by Warriors return

Phakaaathi Reporter
Willard Katsande of Kaizer Chiefs (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Willard Katsande is happy to have received a recall to the Zimbabwean national team.

Warriors coach Sunday Chidzambwa included Katsande is his 21-man squad to face Liberia for their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Monrovia on November 18.

Katsande quit the national team in 2017 after leading the Warriors in the previous Afcon tournament, but later reversed his decision.

“I am happy to be back with the Warriors. I have a lot of people who talked me into considering coming back because they felt I still have a lot to offer. They feel that my experience is still needed at the national team level. Also it’s cold out there, so you would always want to be part of the national team,” Katsande was quoted as saying by Soccer24 in Zimbabwe.

