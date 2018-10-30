Solinas apologises to Chiefs fans after Soweto derby defeat

Solinas admitted that his team do not have the right mentality – which is why they slipped up after taking an early lead and allowed the Buccaneers to get an equaliser and winning goal.

“I apologise to our fans because when you have lost the derby it is painful,” said Solinas.

The biggest lesson that Solinas picked from his first derby – although he insisted that the Free State derby he won when he was still coach of Free State Stars had the same pressure – was that his team lacked a winning mentality.

“In the derby the details make the difference. We take the lessons. We need to improve on our mentality. We need to understand that we are Kaizer Chiefs. We need to have a winning mentality. We will now try to develop this mentality. I am sure the players will have it in the future. Sometimes developing it needs a game like this.

“We must improve our character. Playing for Kaizer Chiefs is very difficult. The expectations are very high. The club is big. We need a strong mentality and character. We need to learn to manage the pressure,” said the Italian.

Captain Itumeleng Khune admitted that they need to work harder to get the club back to its glory days as having gone three seasons without a trophy remains a big embarrassment.

“It is in our hands. We get a new chance at the beginning of every season. We are a team who win trophies every season but it has not been like that in the past three seasons,” said Khune, who saved a penalty just before Pirates equalised.

“We know that and we are not proud of it and we will try our best to bring the brand back to where it belongs.”

He also credited his Bucs counterpart Siyabonga Mpontshane for breaking their rhythm and getting his team back into the match.

“As soon as I had saved the penalty, Mpontshane went down – and we always talk about that when your team is under pressure you need to try and break their rhythm. Unfortunately we lost concentration and they got a set-piece and capitalised on it,” said Khune.

