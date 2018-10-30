The sky is the limit – Banyana midfielder

The squad has been in camp since Sunday, to begin preparations for the competition scheduled for November 17 to December 1.

Among them is midfielder Rachel Sebati. She was part of the group that won the back-to-back 2017 and 2018 Cosafa Women’s Championship titles in Zimbabwe and South Africa respectively.

“Training has been hard, everyone has been trying to give their best because it is the selection camp, so no one is comfortable, but we are working hard,” said Sebati.

“Preparations are going very well, more so because we came in much earlier before the start of the tournament, even the new players are able to gel in well with the players that have been here long, so it is actually good for us.”

While she has been an integral part of the squad for over a year, Sebati is not resting on her laurels as Banyana coach Desiree Ellis is yet to announce the final squad that will travel to Ghana.

Banyana have been drawn in Group B – where they join defending champions Nigeria, as well as Zambia and Kenya.

“It is going to be very challenging, but good experience. Having Nigeria, Zambia and Kenya in our stream makes it a tough group, but I believe we have players capable of doing well in the tournament. We have enough experience in our arsenal with the likes of Leandra (Smeda), Janine (Van Wyk), Noko (Matlou) and Fifi (Refiloe Jane), I feel like we can do well.”

“I feel we are gelling nicely and our confidence is very high. I can safely say The sky is the limit.”

Sebati is one of three players in the current Banyana squad that was in the SA women’s Under-17 team which qualified for the 2010 World Cup – the others are goalkeeper Kaylin Swart and forward Jermaine Seoposenwe.

Sebati was the captain of the team, and is well aware of how exciting it would be returning to that stage again.

“It was an awesome experience back then in 2010, and as it was my first time, I really enjoyed myself. Now I would like to have the same experience again, this time with Banyana Banyana – because nothing beats that feeling and you have to be there to experience it yourself.”

Banyana Banyana take on Nigeria in the first match on November 18, before facing Kenya in the second fixture on November 21. Both matches will be played at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The last group stage match will be held in the capital Accra – and it will be against Zambia on November 24.

In Group A, Ghana is up again Cameroon, Mali and Algeria and will play their matches Accra.

The top two sides in the groups will progress to the semifinals.

This year’s competition also serves as the African qualifiers for the 2019 Women’s World Cup – the top three teams will qualify for the World Cup to be held in France in June next year.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.