5 talking points from the Absa Premiership

Cape Town City also bounce back to winning ways when they defeated AmaZulu at home on Saturday.

Phakaaathi looks at five talking points from the Absa Premiership this weekend:

Pirates beat Chiefs in the Soweto derby

Orlando Pirates beat Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 at the FNB Stadium on Saturday night. The Sea Robbers have now won two derbies in a row against Amakhosi.

Celtic’s last minute winner

Bloemfontein Celtic left it late to scoop all three points against Baroka FC on Sunday afternoon. Defender Ronald Pfumbidzai scored in injury time and had a team celebration to match his strike.

Cape Town City comeback

A heart to heart conversation between coach Benni McCarthy and his players seems to have done the trick, City scored beat AmaZulu 3-0 at home.

4. Jali steals the show

Andile Jali rolled back the years and put on a show against a stubborn Chippa United on Sunday. He received praises from his coach Pitso Mosimane afterwards.

Wits on track

Coach Gavin Hunt’s men were on the mark once again when they faced Highlands Park on Friday night. They now sit at the summit of the Absa Premiership with 20 points.

