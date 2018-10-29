 
menu
PSL News 29.10.2018 05:01 pm

5 talking points from the Absa Premiership

Phakaaathi Reporter
Full time moments as Pirates winning Pirates players jubilant and Chiefs players dejected. Dumisani Zuma of Kaizer Chiefs and Mario Booysen of Kaizer Chiefs during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on October 27, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Full time moments as Pirates winning Pirates players jubilant and Chiefs players dejected. Dumisani Zuma of Kaizer Chiefs and Mario Booysen of Kaizer Chiefs during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on October 27, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates claimed the bragging rights when they beat Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 in the Soweto derby this past weekend.

Cape Town City also bounce back to winning ways when they defeated AmaZulu at home on Saturday.

Phakaaathi looks at five talking points from the Absa Premiership this weekend:

  1. Pirates beat Chiefs in the Soweto derby

Orlando Pirates beat Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 at the FNB Stadium on Saturday night. The Sea Robbers have now won two derbies in a row against Amakhosi.

  1. Celtic’s last minute winner

Bloemfontein Celtic left it late to scoop all three points against Baroka FC on Sunday afternoon. Defender Ronald Pfumbidzai scored in injury time and had a team celebration to match his strike.

  1. Cape Town City comeback

A heart to heart conversation between coach Benni McCarthy and his players seems to have done the trick, City scored beat AmaZulu 3-0 at home.

4. Jali steals the show

Andile Jali rolled back the years and put on a show against a stubborn Chippa United on Sunday. He received praises from his coach Pitso Mosimane afterwards.

  1. Wits on track

Coach Gavin Hunt’s men were on the mark once again when they faced Highlands Park on Friday night. They now sit at the summit of the Absa Premiership with 20 points.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Solinas is staying at Chiefs – Motaung 16.11.2018
Chiefs second-richest club in Africa – report 15.11.2018
Chiefs happy to put empty stadium blues behind them 15.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.