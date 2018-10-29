Telkom Knockout quarter-final dates and venues announced

All four Telkom Knockout quarter-final fixtures will be played this coming weekend.

On Saturday, three quarter-final fixtures will be played at 3pm, 6pm, and 8.15pm. Only one fixture will be played on Sunday followed by the Telkom Knockout semi-final draw

On Saturday at 3pm, Mamelodi Sundowns will travel to Limpopo to play Baroka FC at the Peter Mokaba Stadium. At 6pm, AmaZulu will be at home at Moses Mabhida Stadium against Orlando Pirates. Later in the day (8.15pm), Maritzburg United hosts defending champions Bidvest Wits at Harry Gwala Stadium.

The last fixture of the TKO quarter-finals will be on Sunday when Kaizer Chiefs play SuperSport United at Moses Mabhida Stadium at 3pm.

