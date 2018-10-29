 
menu
PSL News 29.10.2018 12:08 pm

Jali facing expulsion at Sundowns over boozing – report  

Phakaaathi Reporter
Andile Jali of Mamelodi Sundowns

Andile Jali of Mamelodi Sundowns

Bafana Bafana midfielder Andile Jali has reportedly developed a drinking problem since returning to South Africa from Belgium.

According to the Sunday World, Jali failed three pre-training breathalyser tests at the club.

It is alleged that there was a burst-up between Jali and coach Pitso Mosimane over his excessive drinking.

Unnamed sources close to Jali and Sundowns were quoted by the Sunday newspaper as saying the club had called a meeting to speak to Jali, but the midfielder did not show up.

“The club is prepared to take him for counselling and rehab,” one source told Sunday World.

Nonhle Jali, the midfielder’s wife, reportedly went to the club’s headquarters in Chloorkop to ask the Sundowns management to get her husband help over his drinking.

The former Diski Divas star, however, denied this and also dismissed the rumours of Jali having a drinking problem when she was contacted by a reporter.

ALSO READ: Ex-Chiefs target joins Kenyan club

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Fans have a right to be angry at Bafana – Khune 16.11.2018
Khune explains his role in Serero’s Bafana return 15.11.2018
Serero can deliver the goods for Bafana – Ndlanya 15.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.