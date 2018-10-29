Jali facing expulsion at Sundowns over boozing – report  

According to the Sunday World, Jali failed three pre-training breathalyser tests at the club.

It is alleged that there was a burst-up between Jali and coach Pitso Mosimane over his excessive drinking.

Unnamed sources close to Jali and Sundowns were quoted by the Sunday newspaper as saying the club had called a meeting to speak to Jali, but the midfielder did not show up.

“The club is prepared to take him for counselling and rehab,” one source told Sunday World.

Nonhle Jali, the midfielder’s wife, reportedly went to the club’s headquarters in Chloorkop to ask the Sundowns management to get her husband help over his drinking.

The former Diski Divas star, however, denied this and also dismissed the rumours of Jali having a drinking problem when she was contacted by a reporter.

