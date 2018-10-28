SuperSport stalemate woes continue against Arrows

Following stalemates with Baroka and Polokwane City in their previous two league outings, SuperSport showed urgency early in the game but had to wait until the 43rd minute before opening the scoring.

Zimbabwean defender Onismore Bhasera managed to get a powerful shot on target, and while Arrows managed to clear the initial danger, SuperSport striker James Keene was on hand to head home the rebound.

Arrows certainly lacked the midfield prowess to match the SuperSport men and their best chance of finding the goal-net always seemed to be by either set-pieces or from a counter-attack.

It was the latter approach which got Arrows back on level terms in the 69th minute, when a quality break at speed caught the SuperSport defence out which allowed winger Siboniso Conco to finish off the move to level the score.

Despite the point obtained on the road, Arrows have had a dismal season and now have gone nine matches (five draws and four losses) since their last league win.

SuperSport moved to 15 points from nine games, and will now change their focus to Telkom Knockout quarterfinal action, when they face Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.

Arrows, who sit on 12 points from 11 games, will host struggling Baroka in their next league fixture on November 10.

