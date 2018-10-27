Polokwane pip Maritzburg to move up to third

The only goal of the match came in the 66th minute when Edgard Monaka slotted a right-footed effort into the top corner of the Maritzburg goal-net. The goal came courtesy of a fine supply cross from a set-piece effort from Jabu Maluleke.

Brave goalkeeping by Maritzburg’s Ghanaian goalkeeper Richard Ofori kept the score level at half-time with Walter Musona, in particular, testing the visitor’s gloveman with several goal-bound efforts.

Yannick Zakri tried hard for the men from KwaZulu-Natal but found a well-marshalled Polokwane defence in front of goalkeeper George Chigova.

Having gone down 2-1 to SuperSport United in the Telkom Knockout round of 16 last weekend, Polokwane will keep their focus on the league.

They know have 17 points from seven matches and now occupy third place on the league table. The Limpopo side will begin their preparations to host second-on-the-log Orlando Pirates on November 6.

Maritzburg remain on seven points from eight outings, but will now focus on their Telkom Knockout quarterfinal against in-form Bidvest Wits on Saturday.

