PSL News 27.10.2018 08:30 am

Steve Hofmeyr tips Pirates to beat Chiefs

Afrikaans singer Steve Hofmeyr

Controversial South African musician Steve Hofmeyr is willing to put down R100 for Orlando Pirates to win the Soweto derby.

Hofmeyr, a Mamelodi Sundowns supporter believes Pirates can beat Chiefs at the FNB stadium on Saturday afternoon. The singer is a well known Blue Bulls supporter and it doesn’t come as a surprise that he supports a football team based in Pretoria.

Hofmeyr is confident the technical stuff at Pirates and their playing personnel can outsmart that of Chiefs.

“Nope. I’m a Sundowns boytjie‚” Hofmeyr told Sowetan. “I think Pirates‚ I put R100 on them.”

“Coach. Goalies. And no Sundowns‚” Hofmeyr replied.

