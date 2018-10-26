 
PSL News 26.10.2018 05:02 pm

I will bring Billiat down – Jele

Phakaaathi Reporter
Happy Jele of Orlando Pirates (Gavin Barker/BackpagePix)

The Orlando Pirates captain says he will do whatever it takes to stop Khama Billiat from scoring.

Happy Jele said he is not afraid to face Billiat in the Soweto derby on Saturday afternoon.

The Pirates defender is confident his side have done enough to prepare for their clash against Kaizer Chiefs.

Jele confirmed they have studied Chiefs and the formation as well as the individual qualities each player bring to the field.

A number of fans called in to the radio show warning Innocent Maela and Happy Jele about Billiat, Siphelele Ntshangase and Willard Katsande’s influence.

When asked if he would bring the Zimbabwean international down in the box to prevent him from scoring, Jele said: “Yes I can sacrifice for my team, they could get the penalty and miss, you won’t be sure,” Jele told Marawa Sport Worldwide.

