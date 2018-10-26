Wits stars highlights the downside of fame

Mhango’s revelation comes as the music industry mourns the passing of local hip hop pioneer Jabulani Tsambo, also known as HHP.

The hip hop star was found dead at his Johannesburg home and is said to have been suffering from depression.

Mhango says most people are famous for their talents, but are willing to let it all go because of being fed up with fame, and the responsibility of having to set an example to the public.

Mhango detailed his brushes with the media in Malawi, after becoming a household name at the age of 15 in his native country.

“It’s worse for an African male celebrity going through depression. We are made to believe us men are never emotional or can never be hurt emotionally or depressed in general,” Mhango wrote on Twitter.

The 26-year-old has urged male celebrities to express their emotions.

Being a in the spotlight can make you lose the mind you probably never had in the first place. — Gabadinho Mhango (@gabadinhoFlames) 26 October 2018

