PSL News 26.10.2018 03:24 pm

Wits stars highlights the downside of fame

Phakaaathi Reporter
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER 10: Mpho Matsi of Cape Town City and Gabadinho Mhango of Wits during the MTN 8, Semi Final 2nd Leg match between Bidvest Wits and Cape Town City FC at Bidvest Stadium on September 10, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)

Bidvest Wits forward Gabadinho Mhango has opened up about the disadvantages of being a public figure.

Mhango’s revelation comes as the music industry mourns the passing of local hip hop pioneer Jabulani Tsambo, also known as HHP.

The hip hop star was found dead at his Johannesburg home and is said to have been suffering from depression.

Mhango says most people are famous for their talents, but are willing to let it all go because of being fed up with fame, and the responsibility of having to set an example to the public.

Mhango detailed his brushes with the media in Malawi, after becoming a household name at the age of 15 in his native country.

“It’s worse for an African male celebrity going through depression. We are made to believe us men are never emotional or can never be hurt emotionally or depressed in general,” Mhango wrote on Twitter.

The 26-year-old has urged male celebrities to express their emotions.

