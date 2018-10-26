Billiat and Booysen excited about playing first Soweto derby

Kaizer Chiefs’ Khama Billiat and Mario Booysen have expressed excitement at being part of the Soweto derby.

The duo will experience the spectacle for the first time at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, having joined Chiefs at the beginning of the season.

Billiat told the club’s website: “The Soweto derby is like no other local derby or game in the country. The whole country virtually comes to a complete halt when the two Soweto giants meet, and we know that it is an important occasion for the fans.

“I’ve been in South Africa for several years and watched the Soweto derby on television, but have never attended the game.

“It’s a huge privilege to be a part of this spectacle for the first time and I am looking forward to the experience as a player – especially in Kaizer Chiefs colours. I know the atmosphere will be electric and we have to live up to the expectations of the Amakhosi supporters.

“We know it’s not easy, but I believe it’s not about the previous games or form, it’s what you do on the day as a team. We need to work very hard because we know that winning will bring confidence for the rest of the season.

Booysen is also excited about being part of the Soweto derby.

“Derbies are something special, they are about pride and about bragging rights. There is a lot at stake. It’s about two teams coming from the same town or area and who want to dominate,” he said.

“I have been involved in a few derbies in the past. For example, the Tshwane derby between SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns.

“From a young age, I watched the matches between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. ‘One day I want to be part of this,’ I always thought when watching.

“To be part of the Soweto derby is what all players want because the whole country comes to a standstill during that game.

“Of course, I don’t know if I will play, sit on the bench, or be in the stands come Saturday – it doesn’t matter, just to be part of the Soweto derby will be something amazing. Those are the moments every South African footballer lives for.

“I want to contribute to the team in whatever role. I can’t wait for the Soweto derby to kick off. It will be a memorable moment.”

The Soweto derby is set to start at 3.30pm on Saturday.

