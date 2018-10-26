 
PSL News 26.10.2018

Pirates star ruled out of Soweto derby

Phakaaathi Reporter
Luvuyo Memela of Orlando Pirates (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)

Luvuyo Memela will miss Saturday’s Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs because of a knee injury, Orlando Pirates have confirmed.

According to a statement on the club’s website, Memela, who scored a brace last season when Pirates beat Chiefs 3-1, will be out for three weeks.

Another player who is a doubtful for this clash is Musa Nyatama, who is set to undergo a late fitness test.

Nyatama was carried off the field when the Sea Robbers played against Chippa United in the Telkom Knockout last weekend.

“In terms of injury doubts, winger Luvuyo Memela has been ruled out for this encounter,” read a statement on the club’s official website.

”Amigo’ as he is affectionately known, suffered a knee strain and as a result will be out for three weeks.

“Meanwhile, midfielder Musa Nyatama is due to undergo a late fitness test after picking up a knock in the cup win over the Chilli Boys.”

