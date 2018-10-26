Khune urges PSL to name award after Senzo Meyiwa

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has suggested that the Premier Soccer League name the Goalkeeper of the Season award after the late Senzo Meyiwa.

Khune, a recipient of the gong on four occasions, is the current holder of the goalkeepers’ award and is calling for the league to honour the late Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalie.

The Amakhosi captain posted on a picture of himself on his Instagram account alongside Meyiwa in a Soweto derby match.

“Miss you a lot bro… I wish #PSL can engrave your name on #GoalkeeperOfTheSeason award (sic),” read a caption on Khune’s post.

Chiefs and Pirates will renew their age-old rivalry on Saturday at the FNB Stadium as both look to keep their momentum going in the Absa Premiership.

