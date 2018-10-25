Davids rules out Middendorp’s return to United

Ernst Middendorp was linked with a return to the coastal club this season as a technical director to assist Fadlu Davids with building the team.

Davids admits he was looking forward to working with him, and is disappointed the former Kaizer Chiefs coach won’t be joining him at the Team of Choice.

Middendorp coached United for two years before he parted ways with the club, but the 59-year-old was spotted sitting with United management over the weekend.

Davids told reporters not to read too much into Middendorp attending United games.

“It is the off season in Bangkok; he will be in Germany, Port Elizabeth and Joburg, where some of his houses are, but he will be in South Africa because it is his home, being married to a South African,” said Davids.

