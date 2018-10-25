 
menu
PSL News 25.10.2018 03:21 pm

Furman recovering at home after shoulder surgery

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Dean Furman of Supersport United (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Dean Furman of Supersport United (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

The SuperSport United captain will only start training with Matsatsantsa in January next year.  

Dean Furman will not feature for Bafana Bafana and United in 2018 after going under the knife on Wednesday to rectify a dislocated shoulder.

“Furman will only start training in January. For now he is recovering from the surgery,” a source told Phakaaathi.

“I think he will be out for three months until the end of the year.

“He went for surgery on Wednesday and he is at home recovering from the surgery.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Fans have a right to be angry at Bafana – Khune 16.11.2018
Khune explains his role in Serero’s Bafana return 15.11.2018
Serero can deliver the goods for Bafana – Ndlanya 15.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.