PSL News 24.10.2018 04:18 pm

The league is our bread and butter – Larsen

Phakaaathi Reporter
Lerato Lamola of Lamontville Golden Arrows brags about his goal at Clinton Larsen, Coach of Lamontville Golden Arrows with Siphelele Magubane of Lamontville Golden Arrows during the Absa Premiership 2017/18 game between Golden Arrows and Kaizer Chiefs at Princess Magogo Stadium. (Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix)

Golden Arrows coach Clinton Larsen says his side will improve their form in the Absa Premiership after they were dumped out of the Telkom Knockout.

Arrows will travel to Goble Park Stadium to face Free State Stars on Tuesday night.

Abafana Bes’thende lost 2-0 to Baroka on Saturday in a cup game at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Larsen says it is important to remain consistent through having finished in the top eight last season, and describes the league as their bread and better.

The former Manning Rangers player favours fielding youngsters and plans to continue doing so in their next game against Ea Lla Koto before playing Black Leopards at the Thohoyandou Stadium.

“All of our focus now needs to be on the league, we are out of the cup. Your league is your bread and better. And for us finishing in the top eight three years in a row in going to be a massive achievement.  That is something we are trying to achieve,” Larsen told reporters.

