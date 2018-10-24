Da Gama hopes Ndoro will score goal for Highlands

Ndoro joined the Lions of the North after spending a few weeks training with the Tembisa-based club.

“We signed Ndoro because of the problem we were facing (of not scoring goals). We create a lot of opportunities and we can’t get goals, we had 17 shots against Chiefs but we didn’t score,” Da Gama was quoted as saying by Isolezwe.

Owen Da Gama believes his side can start winning games when they have Ndoro on the field.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.