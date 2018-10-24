 
PSL News 24.10.2018

Da Gama hopes Ndoro will score goal for Highlands

Phakaaathi Reporter
Tendai Ndoro during the Absa Premiership match between Polokwane City and Ajax Cape Town at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on February 04, 2018 in Polokwane, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

The Highlands Park coach is confident Tendai Ndoro can convert all the chances his side creates in each match.

Ndoro joined the Lions of the North after spending a few weeks training with the Tembisa-based club.

“We signed Ndoro because of the problem we were facing (of not scoring goals). We create a lot of opportunities and we can’t get goals, we had 17 shots against Chiefs but we didn’t score,” Da Gama was quoted as saying by Isolezwe.

Owen Da Gama believes his side can start winning games when they have Ndoro on the field.

