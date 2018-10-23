 
Telkom Knockout News 23.10.2018 10:17 pm

Chiefs face SuperSport, Pirates tackle AmaZulu in TKO quarterfinals

Telkom Knockout draw (Deryck Foster/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs will host SuperSport United, while Orlando Pirates will visit AmaZulu away in the quarter-finals of the Telkom Knockout.

Mamelodi Sundowns will also travel to Polokwane to face Baroka.

Defending champions Bidvest Wits will also continue their title defence away to Maritzburg United.

The draw took place at the King Zwelithini Stadium after AmaZulu defeated Cape Town City 2-0 to take the last quarter-final spot.

Meanwhile, the Premier Soccer League confirmed that the Telkom Knockout final will be played at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on December 8.

TKO quarterfinal draw:

Maritzburg United vs Bidvest Wits
Kaizer Chiefs vs SuperSport United
Baroka vs Mamelodi Sundowns
AmaZulu vs Orlando Pirates

 

