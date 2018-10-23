Chiefs face SuperSport, Pirates tackle AmaZulu in TKO quarterfinals

Mamelodi Sundowns will also travel to Polokwane to face Baroka.

Defending champions Bidvest Wits will also continue their title defence away to Maritzburg United.

The draw took place at the King Zwelithini Stadium after AmaZulu defeated Cape Town City 2-0 to take the last quarter-final spot.

Meanwhile, the Premier Soccer League confirmed that the Telkom Knockout final will be played at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on December 8.

TKO quarterfinal draw:

Maritzburg United vs Bidvest Wits

Kaizer Chiefs vs SuperSport United

Baroka vs Mamelodi Sundowns

AmaZulu vs Orlando Pirates

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.