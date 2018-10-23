Pirates assistant coach details why Katsande a threat

Orlando Pirates’ assistant coach broke down Amakhosi’s playing style at a press conference on Monday afternoon.

Mokwena weighed in on how Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas set up his players in each game and the rotation policy he has employed in recent games.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns assistant coach revealed they have started studying Chiefs, mentioning the key players in Solinas’ squad and how he selects players for each match.

Mokwena singled out Willard Katsande as the conductor of the Amakhosi orchestra, claiming Chiefs are predictable.

“A very matured player. A very important player for them. He’s (Katsande) important for the phases of the game‚ because even though they change the line-up‚ the game model and the way they behave on the pitch remains the same.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.