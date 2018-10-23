 
PSL News 23.10.2018 05:00 pm

Pirates assistant coach details why Katsande a threat

Phakaaathi Reporter
Luvuyo Memela of Orlando Pirates in action with Willard Katsande of Kaizer Chiefs during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on March 03, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images)

Rhulani Mokwena has identified Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Willard Katsande as a threat ahead of the Soweto derby on Saturday.

Orlando Pirates’ assistant coach broke down Amakhosi’s playing style at a press conference on Monday afternoon.

Mokwena weighed in on how Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas set up his players in each game and the rotation policy he has employed in recent games.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns assistant coach revealed they have started studying Chiefs, mentioning the key players in Solinas’ squad and how he selects players for each match.

Mokwena singled out Willard Katsande as the conductor of the Amakhosi orchestra, claiming Chiefs are predictable.

“A very matured player. A very important player for them. He’s (Katsande) important for the phases of the game‚ because even though they change the line-up‚ the game model and the way they behave on the pitch remains the same.”

