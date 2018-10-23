Bartlett tips Mothiba for big European club move

Mothiba is playing for Strasbourg in France and has scored five goal for the Ligue 1 side in seven matches.

“He can play in England in any big league in Europe and I believe he can be sold for over 20 million Euros, he just needs to be consistent and focus on himself, he will become better and better,” Bartlett told Goal.

Bartlett, who was roped in by Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter for the back-to-back Afcon qualifiers against Seychelles, says he has had several conversations with the striker before they worked together in the national team.

He hopes Mothiba continues to score goals and translate his club form to the national team.

