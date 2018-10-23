 
PSL News 23.10.2018 12:57 pm

WATCH: PSL stars show off dance moves in #MoreThanThatChallenge

Phakaaathi Reporter
Reneilwe Letsholonyane of SuperSport United celebrates his goal with teammates during the Absa Premiership match between SuperSport United and Golden Arrows at Lucas Moripe Stadium on February 08, 2017 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Local football stars have challenged each other to a dance off challenge on social media as part of the #MoreThanThatChallenge.

SuperSport United midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane challenged former Banyana Banyana captain Amanda Dlamini.

Dlamini, who was at the airport getting ready to take a flight, responded by posting a video of herself dancing to a song by Dj Maphorisa.

Mamelodi Sundowns’ Hlompho Kekana and Jeremy Brockie joined in the fun before SuperSport defender Morgan Gould also posted a video of himself dancing.

 

