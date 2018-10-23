WATCH: PSL stars show off dance moves in #MoreThanThatChallenge

SuperSport United midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane challenged former Banyana Banyana captain Amanda Dlamini.
Dlamini, who was at the airport getting ready to take a flight, responded by posting a video of herself dancing to a song by Dj Maphorisa.
Mamelodi Sundowns’ Hlompho Kekana and Jeremy Brockie joined in the fun before SuperSport defender Morgan Gould also posted a video of himself dancing.
Akere I did say gore my mood until until????????
Ba ka wina World Cup, but aneva ba re hlole when it comes to dancing!! Haikhona????????
Let me join the #MoreThanThatChallenge & I challenge @Amanda_Dlamini9 to ???????? pic.twitter.com/WxEXvIybAP
— R Letsholonyane (@reneilwe06) 20 October 2018
@reneilwe06 challenge accepted..
I couldn’t miss the #MoreThanThatChallenge (almost missed my flight) but had to show the boys @habituetoi @jimseuh @teddy_ovo @YoyoCp3 that I also got moves #smashthelabel
I challenge @caster800m @Janinevanwyk5 @MaserameLinda pic.twitter.com/jUGxDxsbpZ
— Amanda toki Dlamini (@Amanda_Dlamini9) 20 October 2018
Accepted the #MoreThanThatChallenge and showed off our dance moves after training today @JRBrockie & @ntandonyakane I challenge you to #SmashTheLabel & try the moves on your own pic.twitter.com/zrd7Y4rdwf
— Hlompho Kekana (@Hlompho_Kekana) 20 October 2018
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.
Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.