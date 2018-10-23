WATCH: PSL stars show off dance moves in #MoreThanThatChallenge

SuperSport United midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane challenged former Banyana Banyana captain Amanda Dlamini.

Dlamini, who was at the airport getting ready to take a flight, responded by posting a video of herself dancing to a song by Dj Maphorisa.

Mamelodi Sundowns’ Hlompho Kekana and Jeremy Brockie joined in the fun before SuperSport defender Morgan Gould also posted a video of himself dancing.

Akere I did say gore my mood until until???????? Ba ka wina World Cup, but aneva ba re hlole when it comes to dancing!! Haikhona????????

Let me join the #MoreThanThatChallenge & I challenge @Amanda_Dlamini9 to ???????? pic.twitter.com/WxEXvIybAP — R Letsholonyane (@reneilwe06) 20 October 2018

Accepted the #MoreThanThatChallenge and showed off our dance moves after training today @JRBrockie & @ntandonyakane I challenge you to #SmashTheLabel & try the moves on your own pic.twitter.com/zrd7Y4rdwf — Hlompho Kekana (@Hlompho_Kekana) 20 October 2018

