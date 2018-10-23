Vries to start some games for Chiefs after TKO heroics

The Namibian international saved two penalties in Sunday’s Telkom knockout match against Black Leopards to help his side reach the quarterfinals of the competition.

It seems his heroics have not gone unnoticed, as he is now set to start some games for Chiefs.

“I have looked at the situation and realised that we have two fantastic goalkeepers of international standard,” Solinas was quoted as saying by IOL. “This was a normal rotation. Yes, Khune is our No.1 and he is also Bafana’s No.1, but we are soon going to start our campaign in Africa (Caf Confederation Cup).”

Khune, however, is expected to start in goals for Chiefs when they play Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates on Saturday afternoon.

