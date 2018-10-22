Furman blow for SuperSport

Dean Furman, who missed out on his side’s Telkom Knockout game against Polokwane City on Sunday afternoon, dislocated his shoulder.

SuperSport’s sponsors Engen confirmed the Bafana Bafana international’s injury on their twitter account.

“SuperSport United FC captain Dean Furman is out for three weeks with a dislocated shoulder. Soccer Engen wishes Dean a speedy recovery,” read the tweet from the club’s sponsors.

