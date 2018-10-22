 
PSL News 22.10.2018 05:19 pm

Furman blow for SuperSport

Phakaaathi Reporter
Dean Furman during the South African national mens soccer team press conference at Fusion Boutique. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

The SuperSport United captain will be out for up to three week with a shoulder injury.

Dean Furman, who missed out on his side’s Telkom Knockout game against Polokwane City on Sunday afternoon, dislocated his shoulder.

SuperSport’s sponsors Engen confirmed the Bafana Bafana international’s injury on their twitter account.

“SuperSport United FC captain Dean Furman is out for three weeks with a dislocated shoulder. Soccer Engen wishes Dean a speedy recovery,” read the tweet from the club’s sponsors.

