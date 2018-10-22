Pirates were close to signing Khama – Mokwena

The Bucs assistant says they were close to signing the Zimbabwean striker, but changed their minds at the last moment.

Billiat, who was a free agent after leaving Mamelodi Sundowns, was eventually signed by Kaizer Chiefs prior to the start of the season.

“I know that you guys know that we tried to sign Khama. We decided in the last minute not to sign Khama. We had lots of talks with Khama.. myself and Khama. We were very close to bringing Khama to the black and white but we decided to protect the change room more than anything else because of the ratio between the expense,” said Mokwena.

“And when I say expense I am not talking only about the salary because I heard a lot of talk about that but the expense with regards to injuries and certain other factors. And the profit that we would get, we thought it won’t make sense. It’s not that Pirates lost on a race to sign Khama, Pirates did not lose out on the race to sign Khama. Pirates decided not to sign Khama.”

