 
menu
PSL News 22.10.2018 04:31 pm

Da Gama slams Baxter for changing ‘his’ Bafana squad

Phakaaathi Reporter
Owen Da Gama coach of Highlands Park (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Owen Da Gama coach of Highlands Park (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Highlands Park coach Owen da Gama was left disappointed by Stuart Baxter’s decision to build a new Bafana Bafana squad when he took over from him as the national team coach.

Da Gama would have liked Baxter to continue with the squad he assembled when he was the interim Bafana coach.

“I’m just disappointed not because it was my team but because it was the national team. Of course people started to say it is Owen Da Gama’s team and that’s when people start disassembling. It is wrong. We should have taken that team and built strongly on it and kept the consistency,” Da Gama was quoted as saying by IOL.

Meanwhile, Da Gama is happy with the progress made by Lebogang Maboe, whom he called up during his time as the Bafana interim coach.

Maboe, who was playing for Maritzburg United when Da Gama included him in his Bafana squad, has since joined Mamelodi Sundowns and is getting Bafana call-ups.

ALSO READ: Baroka star hopeful of Chiefs move

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Fans have a right to be angry at Bafana – Khune 16.11.2018
Khune explains his role in Serero’s Bafana return 15.11.2018
Serero can deliver the goods for Bafana – Ndlanya 15.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.