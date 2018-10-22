Da Gama slams Baxter for changing ‘his’ Bafana squad

Da Gama would have liked Baxter to continue with the squad he assembled when he was the interim Bafana coach.

“I’m just disappointed not because it was my team but because it was the national team. Of course people started to say it is Owen Da Gama’s team and that’s when people start disassembling. It is wrong. We should have taken that team and built strongly on it and kept the consistency,” Da Gama was quoted as saying by IOL.

Meanwhile, Da Gama is happy with the progress made by Lebogang Maboe, whom he called up during his time as the Bafana interim coach.

Maboe, who was playing for Maritzburg United when Da Gama included him in his Bafana squad, has since joined Mamelodi Sundowns and is getting Bafana call-ups.

ALSO READ: Baroka star hopeful of Chiefs move

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.