Pitso happy with TKO win but not with officiating

It was Gaston Sirino who landed the knockout blow at the hour mark to inspire Downs to a 1-0 win.

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane was happy with the win but not so much with the officiating, especially with the assistant referees.

Masandawana benefited from what Mosimane, at least before hindsight, deemed to be an offside goal by Sirino.

“Sirino looked offside and I would not have been surprised had the linesman called it offside because personally I thought it was offside. We need to be honest,” said Mosimane.

“Both linesmen for me are quality but I know the other one on the far side made a mistake where he adjudged Toni Silva as offside when Sirino was the one offside and when that happened I said here we go again,” said the former Bafana Bafana coach.

He continued: “It is the fourth game in a row now but fortunately Sirino saved us and scored. Thank God that Daniel Bennett came back. I know we have to build the other ones and the only way to do that is to give them the experience. What can I say, they make mistakes but thank God we won the match or else we would be talking a different story.”

