local soccer 22.10.2018 04:02 pm

Senong joins Bantwana technical team

Phakaaathi Reporter
Amajita coach Thabo Senong (Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix)

SA Under-20 men’s team Amajita coach Thabo Senong has been roped in to assist the Fifa World Cup-bound national Under-17 women’s side.

Senong, who has been appointed as the side’s technical director, will assist Bantwana head coach Simphiwe Dludlu in the tournament, which is due to be played in Uruguay from November 13 to December 1.

Dludlu has welcomed Senong’s inclusion in her technical team, saying the Amajita coach will bring valuable experience to the side.

“We have appointed coach Thabo Senong as our technical director for the World Cup because we believe that we can learn from his previous experience,” Dludlu told the Safa website.

“He is a well-decorated coach who has [a] passion for youth development. He has already joined our camp and has added a lot of value in the few training sessions we have had so far. We, as the technical staff, are very happy to have him here because he brings with him an opinion of experience,” she added.

Current assistant coach Maud Khumalo will continue working as Dludlu’s assistant.

“We are fortunate to have great minds of both coach Khumalo and Senong in the squad,” continued Dludlu.

“We have a good working relationship and believe that we can reach our targets in Uruguay. I believe that Khumalo and I complement each other very well because I am her assistant at U-20 and she is my assistant at U-17.

“Coach Thabo has been a mentor to me. With that said, I believe we have a very strong technical team going to this year’s World Cup.”

 

