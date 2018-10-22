Larsen refuses to blame TKO loss on N1 accident

Arrows spent 12 hours in the bus after the N1 highway was closed off between Kranskop and Mookgopong on Friday due to an accident that claimed over 20 lives.

The KZN side got to the hotel at 4am, a few hours before match day. They went on to lose the match 2-0 to Bakgaga.

Larsen believes his side could have been caught in the accident if their flight had not been delayed.

“Our condolences goes out to the lost lives in that big accident, we are just grateful that we weren’t part of them because had our flight not been delayed we could have been caught in that accident as well,” said Larsen after the game.

