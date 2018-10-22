 
PSL News 22.10.2018 03:57 pm

Larsen refuses to blame TKO loss on N1 accident

Phakaaathi Reporter
Clinton Larsen (head coach) of Golden Arrows (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

Golden Arrows coach Clinton Larsen refuses to blame his side’s Telkom Knockout last-16 loss to Baroka FC to spending hours on the road travelling to Limpopo.

Arrows spent 12 hours in the bus after the N1 highway was closed off between Kranskop and Mookgopong on Friday due to an accident that claimed over 20 lives.

The KZN side got to the hotel at 4am, a few hours before match day. They went on to lose the match 2-0 to Bakgaga.

Larsen believes his side could have been caught in the accident if their flight had not been delayed.

“Our condolences goes out to the lost lives in that big accident, we are just grateful that we weren’t part of them because had our flight not been delayed we could have been caught in that accident as well,” said Larsen after the game.

