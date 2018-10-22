Pirates star accused of assault

According to Sunday World, the Orlando Pirates star assaulted the two women at 4am last Friday after Magagula refused to go home with him.

Magagula confirmed the incident to the Sunday newspaper.

“My friend and I were hosting an event at Olympus Club last week Thursday. Matlaba called me in the evening saying he was bored and would like us to go out. I told him that I was working and he asked to join us,” Magagula is quoted as saying by the Sunday World.

Magagula added that later on, Matlaba kept on saying how much he loved her and that he wanted her to sleep with him at his home, but she refused. And that is when Matlaba allegedly started insulting her and the slapped her.

Magagula said her friend tried to stop him, but he allegedly beat her as well and broke her phone, before going to his car to take his gun and allegedly pointed it at Magagula.

Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo confirmed to Sunday World that a case of common assault was opened against Matlaba, but was later withdrawn by Magagula.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.